Smithsonian Museum exhibit coming to Weston

The exhibit will be on display for 6 weeks
The Smithsonian Institution's exhibit called, "Crossroads: Change in Rural America," is located in two rooms of the Marion County Museum & Archives.(WDAM)
By Angela Salvatore and WDTV News Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 1:42 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
WESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The Museum of American Glass along with the Weston Historic Landmarks Commission and the Weston Planning commission are partnering with the “Crossroads in Rural America” traveling Smithsonian exhibit to bring a temporary museum to Weston.

The exhibit is set to open with a ribbon cutting ceremony on Wednesday, October 6 at 6 PM.

The exhibit will remain in Weston for 6 weeks following the ceremony.

The exhibit explores rural America, and encourages visitors to see how their community fits in to the themes of the exhibit.

