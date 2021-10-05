Smithsonian Museum exhibit coming to Weston

WESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The Museum of American Glass along with the Weston Historic Landmarks Commission and the Weston Planning commission are partnering with the “Crossroads in Rural America” traveling Smithsonian exhibit to bring a temporary museum to Weston.

The exhibit is set to open with a ribbon cutting ceremony on Wednesday, October 6 at 6 PM.

The exhibit will remain in Weston for 6 weeks following the ceremony.

The exhibit explores rural America, and encourages visitors to see how their community fits in to the themes of the exhibit.

