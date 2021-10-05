State reports 5 new COVID-19 deaths, 864 new cases

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of October 5, 2021, there are currently 11,348 active COVID-19 cases statewide.

There have been five deaths reported since the last report, with a total of 3,774 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

The deaths include a 75-year old male from Pocahontas County, a 79-year old female from Raleigh County, a 52-year old female from Cabell County, a 74-year old female from Berkeley County, and a 94-year old male from Cabell County.

CURRENT ACTIVE CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (79), Berkeley (737), Boone (180), Braxton (90), Brooke (81), Cabell (589), Calhoun (20), Clay (37), Doddridge (70), Fayette (305), Gilmer (40), Grant (109), Greenbrier (205), Hampshire (89), Hancock (174), Hardy (79), Harrison (679), Jackson (201), Jefferson (257), Kanawha (966), Lewis (153), Lincoln (133), Logan (235), Marion (538), Marshall (178), Mason (159), McDowell (190), Mercer (455), Mineral (190), Mingo (164), Monongalia (276), Monroe (49), Morgan (73), Nicholas (200), Ohio (141), Pendleton (19), Pleasants (43), Pocahontas (25), Preston (317), Putnam (402), Raleigh (374), Randolph (83), Ritchie (88), Roane (140), Summers (55), Taylor (106), Tucker (39), Tyler (59), Upshur (153), Wayne (318), Webster (62), Wetzel (131), Wirt (42), Wood (639), Wyoming (132).

