Tucker County Schools update their mask guidelines

Mask mandate temporarily lifted
By Angela Salvatore
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 1:08 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
PARSONS, W.Va (WDTV) - In a Facebook post late Monday night the Superintended of Tucker County Schools Alicia Lambert made an announcement to temporarily lift the mask mandate.

She added that the school system will monitor cases over the next 3 days, and if cases rise to high the mask mandate will be immediately reinstated.

Lambert said children can still wear a mask if they want to

