Wendy’s chocolate Frosty is becoming a cereal

By CNN
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 3:03 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
(CNN) - Kellogg’s is giving fans of the Wendy’s chocolate Frosty their favorite dessert for breakfast.

The cereal maker is teaming up with the fast food chain to make “Wendy’s Frosty Chocolatey Cereal.”

The limited-edition cereal contains crispy, cocoa-coated round bites and chocolate-flavored marshmallow pieces.

It also includes a coupon for a free Frosty from Wendy’s.

The cereal hits grocery stores in December for a limited time and will cost about $3.99.

