Woman charged after Clarksburg home reportedly found filled with trash, feces

A Clarksburg woman is facing charges after her home was reportedly found filled with trash.
Red and blue lights
Red and blue lights(Associated Press)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 1:43 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Clarksburg woman is facing charges after her home was reportedly found filled with trash.

Catherine M. Ash is charged with three counts of felony child neglect, according to a criminal complaint.

According to the complaint, an officer responded to the home last Thursday after a CPS worker reported children living in unsanitary conditions inside the home.

The home was filled with trash, with areas inaccessible due to the amount of clutter, the officer wrote in the complaint.

The officer reported finding evidence consistent with narcotics use, piles of dirty clothes, rotten food, and the floor of one room “covered in dog feces.”

Code enforcement arrived at the scene and said the home was set to be condemned the next day, according to the complaint.

CPS said the children were being sent to stay with a relative.

