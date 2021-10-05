WVO to offer safe drinking water workshop in Clarksburg

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia University Institute of Water Security and Science, along with the Interdisciplinary Hydrology Laboratory will offer a free workshop dedicated to educating community members about the importance of safe drinking water.

The event is scheduled for 10 a.m to noon Saturday, Oct. 30 at the Parks and Recreation Building, 43 Recreation Drive, in Clarksburg.

Sponsored by the Equitrans Midstream Foundation, workshop participants will learn about public and private water supplies and mitigation tactics, how to inspect and maintain private drinking water sources, and how to test their own water regardless of the source.

Participants will receive a free drinking water sample kit valued at $165.

Registration is required to attend. Interested participants should register online at https://go.wvu.edu/octwater.

