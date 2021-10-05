WVU extending indoor mask requirement

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia University on Tuesday announced an extension of its indoor mask mandate.

The mandate, which applies to everyone inside WVU system buildings regardless of vaccination status, will now run through Oct. 20.

“Positive cases and quarantine instances involving WVU employees and students remain low when compared with COVID-19 cases across West Virginia, including a continued high rate of hospitalizations in our area and throughout the state,” WVU said in the announcement. “Nearly 75% of employees and almost 79% of students on the Morgantown campus have verified they are fully vaccinated; those rates continue to increase.”

The mandate applies to all classrooms, labs and venues being used as a classroom. It does not apply to personal office spaces, personal vehicles, or for people eating, drinking or exercising.

