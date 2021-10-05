Advertisement

WVU extending indoor mask requirement

The mandate, which applies to everyone inside WVU system buildings regardless of vaccination status, will now run through Oct. 20.
The coronavirus is changing the way out area's two largest universities admit students and...
The coronavirus is changing the way out area's two largest universities admit students and welcome them to campus. (Photo: WDTV)(WDTV)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 2:02 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia University on Tuesday announced an extension of its indoor mask mandate.

The mandate, which applies to everyone inside WVU system buildings regardless of vaccination status, will now run through Oct. 20.

“Positive cases and quarantine instances involving WVU employees and students remain low when compared with COVID-19 cases across West Virginia, including a continued high rate of hospitalizations in our area and throughout the state,” WVU said in the announcement. “Nearly 75% of employees and almost 79% of students on the Morgantown campus have verified they are fully vaccinated; those rates continue to increase.”

The mandate applies to all classrooms, labs and venues being used as a classroom. It does not apply to personal office spaces, personal vehicles, or for people eating, drinking or exercising.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

W.Va. Emergency SNAP allotments
W.Va. SNAP emergency allotments increasing for Oct. deposit
Couple shares message of safety after Wreck Thursday.
Couple shares message of safety after wreck Thursday
Fathers sue West Virginia officials over charter school law
Gov. Jim Justice holds a briefing about COVID-19 and the state's response.
Kentucky seeks action against West Virginia governor’s coal companies
Road closed
Prickett’s Creek Road to temporarily close

Latest News

Red and blue lights
Woman charged after Clarksburg home reportedly found filled with trash, feces
Wisdom to Wealth - Monday, Oct. 4
Wisdom to Wealth - Monday, Oct. 4
FILE
WVO to offer safe drinking water workshop in Clarksburg
WV COVID
State reports 5 new COVID-19 deaths, 864 new cases