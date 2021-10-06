Advertisement

The 2021 High School State Golf Championship is Underway

NCWV has four teams, eight individuals representing at the tournament
By Casey Kay
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 9:28 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WHEELING, W.Va (WDTV) - Golf is the first to kick off their State Championships this fall season.

Notre Dame, Gilmer County, Philip Barbour and North Marion are playing in the team competition while individuals from Buckhannon-Upshur, Fairmont Senior, University, Liberty, Elkins, Tucker County, Webster County and South Harrison qualified individually.

Following round two on the course tomorrow the 2021 State Champions will be crowned.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

W.Va. Emergency SNAP allotments
W.Va. SNAP emergency allotments increasing for Oct. deposit
Couple shares message of safety after Wreck Thursday.
Couple shares message of safety after wreck Thursday
Courtesy: City of Buckhannon
UPDATE: Sweet A Licious in Buckhannon a total loss, owner says
Fathers sue West Virginia officials over charter school law
West Virginia man convicted of killing girlfriend’s daughter

Latest News

WVU Football Travels to Baylor Saturday
WVU Looks For First Big 12 Win of the Year
Goetz wins Mountaineer Invitational
WVU’s Mark Goetz Wins Second Consecutive Mountaineer Invitational
WVSSAC Football Rankings Week 6
This Week’s WVSSAC Football Rankings
WVU Women's Basketball tips off this month
WVU Women’s Basketball is back in action this month