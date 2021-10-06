The 2021 High School State Golf Championship is Underway

WHEELING, W.Va (WDTV) - Golf is the first to kick off their State Championships this fall season.

Notre Dame, Gilmer County, Philip Barbour and North Marion are playing in the team competition while individuals from Buckhannon-Upshur, Fairmont Senior, University, Liberty, Elkins, Tucker County, Webster County and South Harrison qualified individually.

Following round two on the course tomorrow the 2021 State Champions will be crowned.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.