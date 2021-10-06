Advertisement

4 arrested after drugs found in search of Clarksburg home, police say

Numerous agencies executed a search warrant at 327 Milford St. early Wednesday morning.
(Max Pixel)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 3:56 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Four people were arrested Wednesday after drugs were found during a search of a Clarksburg home, police said.

Numerous agencies executed a search warrant at 327 Milford St. early Wednesday morning.

Bridgeport Police Chief John Walker, who was involved in the search, told 5 News fentanyl, meth, and prescription drugs were seized.

The four people arrested were identified as Anna Corsini, Jenn Ables, Hailey Selmon, and Joshua Barrett.

Corsini and Ables were charged with distribution of fentanyl, while Selmon was arrested for an outstanding warrant and Barrett was arrested on a parole violation.

Walker says the bust was part of an ongoing narcotics investigation.

The Greater Harrison County Drug and Violent Crime Taskforce, the Clarksburg Special Response Team, Mountaineer Highway Interdiction Team, all participated along with local agencies.

