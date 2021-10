BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Bridgeport Police need help in identifying a man in reference to an investigation at Leesons Import Motors on West Main Street, Bridgeport.

If you have any information on this person you are asked to call Officer Zorick at 304-848-6108.

Bridgeport wanted (WDTV)

