Clarksburg residents raise concern over proposed suboxone clinic.

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - A clinic aimed at treating people with opioid addictions is moving to Clarksburg.

The clinic is called Delta Lifestyle Solutions and provides suboxone treatments to help people battling opioid addictions.

But some Clarksburg residents aren’t on board.

In Wednesday’s Harrison County commission meeting...residents said they’re concerned the clinic will cause property values to drop and make the area less safe.

One of those residents is Annette Wright.

“I think it could be better suited somewhere else,” said Wright.

She say her problem is not what the clinic does, but where it would be, which is on route 98 in Medwood Plaza.

“My concerns is not what they do, I think they do a good thing and I applaud them for wanting to do that and to help others,” said Wright. I just believe the location is not adequate for what they want to do. It’s very close to a residential area.”

Others say the idea of people addicted to prescription drugs in the area poses a safety concern... And could lead to increase crime.

Not everyone is against the idea though.

Many residents took to social media to express their opinions. One person saying she is, “Glad and the clinic will help relieve drug addiction in the community.”

“There’s a lot of property available throughout the county where we could relocate it that would better serve not only the services that they offer but also to maintain the integrity of the neighborhood as well and keep them safe, ” said Wright.

I reached out to the clinic’s owner for a response to these concerns, but have not heard back.

