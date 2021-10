BELINGTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The Town of Belington will be holding a COVID-19 friendly Trunk-or- Treat event.

The event will be a drive thru style and you will not be allowed to leave your car at all during the event.

The event will be held on Tuesday, October 26 from 5:30 PM to 7:00 PM at the Barbour County Fair grounds.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.