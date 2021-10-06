Debbie Elouise (Cool) Carpenter, 66, of Webster Springs passed away Thursday, September 30, 2021 at Hubbard Hospice House at St. Thomas Hospital in Charleston. Born March 30, 1955 in Buckhannon, she was the daughter of the late Charles Bill and Delores (Cochran) Cool. Debbie retired from working as Treasurer for the Webster County Board of Education. She had attended Holly River Baptist Church in Diana. Debbie had taken a liking to fishing and being in the outdoors, and she enjoyed traveling. She loved her husband, children, and grandchildren. She is survived by her loving husband, Randy Carpenter of Webster Springs; son, Ryan Carpenter and his companion, Ashley Cogar of Swiss; daughter, Heather Campbell and her husband, Chris, of Shrewsbury; grandchildren: Bo Carpenter, Vivian Cogar, Dessell Cogar, Jayde Hamrick, and Jase Campbell; brothers: Tom Cool and wife, Mary, of Sutton, Mike Cool of Diana, and Jeff Cool of Webster Springs; sisters: Linda Bruffy and her husband, Butch, of Summersville, Patty Cool of Webster Springs, and Loretta Rogers and her husband, Kenny, of Diana; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends to mourn her passing. Services to celebrate Debbie’s life will be held 2pm, Friday, October 8, 2021 at Dodd & Reed Funeral Home, Webster Springs, with Pastor Butch Rose officiating. Burial will follow at Miller Cemetery, Backfork. Friends may join the family for visitation from noon until 2pm prior to the service. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.doddreedfh.com Dodd & Reed Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Carpenter family.

