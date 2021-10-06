Fairmont mayor faces censure over actions in viral video

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Fairmont’s mayor faces a censure over his actions in a viral video.

The agenda for the upcoming Fairmont City Council meeting lists a resolution “censuring Mayor Thomas Mainella and condemning and denouncing his interaction with a citizen.”

A censure is essentially a formal expression of disapproval, but does not include any punishment or penalty.

A video obtained by 5 News in September shows Mainella verbally berating a man apparently because of how the man parked outside a daycare.

The video begins with Mainella asking Bombard if he’s calling the police and saying, “You know who I am, by chance? I’m the mayor.”

Mainella is then heard saying, “When the police come, who they going to side with?”

Mainella is later heard calling Bombard “ignorant” and “stupid” several times.

At one point, a child is heard crying in the background and Mainella says, “Kid, your dad is stupid, OK?”

Mainella has since apologized publicly for his actions.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.