Joseph Williams’ Morning Forecast | October 6, 2021

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - After seeing sunny skies and highs in the low-80s yesterday, today will be warm but much cloudier. This comes as a low-pressure system lifts in from the south and brings moisture to WV. This afternoon, skies will be mostly cloudy, so we won’t see much sunshine. We’ll likely see a few showers, and even a storm, during the afternoon and evening hours. This means most areas will stay dry, but we’ll still see rain in some places. Winds will be light, and temperatures will be seasonably warm, in the low-80s. Heading into tonight, rain chances decrease, and skies will be partly cloudy. We might see patchy fog, but it won’t be as thick as yesterday. Temperatures will be in the warm low-60s. Overall, expect a cloudy, warm afternoon and evening, with rain chances. Tomorrow afternoon will be mostly cloudy as well, and rain chances will be much higher, with more scattered showers and storms pushing into WV. Winds will be light, and temperatures will be in the upper-70s, well above-average for early-October. In short, expect another warm, dreary afternoon. By Friday, the bulk of the rain starts pushing in, so expect more scattered showers and storms during the day. This rain sticks around until Saturday morning, so you may want an umbrella and extra time on the roads just in case. Temperatures will drop into the mid-70s around this time. Heading into next week, we start with better weather conditions, with partly sunny skies and highs in the seasonably warm upper-70s. After next Monday, however, we could see rain push in, although there are differences in models. In short, the next few days will be cloudy, with summer-like highs and plenty of rain chances.

Today: Skies will be mostly cloudy throughout the day. We’ll see a few showers pushing in during the afternoon and evening hours, although they won’t produce much rain. Winds will be light. Temperatures will be well above-average, in the low-80s. High: 83.

Tonight: Any leftover rain is gone, leaving behind partly cloudy skies. We might see patchy fog again, but it won’t be as thick as the fog from yesterday. Winds will be light, and temperatures will be in the warm low-60s. Low: 62.

Thursday: Skies will be mostly cloudy through the day, with a slight chance of showers in the area. Most areas, if we do see any rain, will stay dry. Winds will be light, and temperatures will be in the summer-like upper-70s to low-80s. High: 81.

Friday: Temperatures will be slightly cooler, with highs in the upper-70s. We’ll see more showers during the day, so we will see more rain in the area. Barring that, expect cloudy skies. Overall, Friday will be a dreary day. Make sure to have those umbrellas with you and take your time if need be. High: 78.

