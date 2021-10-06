Kevin Corriveau’s Evening Forecast | October 6, 2021

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Happy Wednesday Everyone!! Another warm, humid, and showery day out there across our area. Showers began developing earlier this afternoon with the help of the daytime heating and also the upper-level disturbance that helping to bring plenty of moisture into our area from the south. Showers and thunderstorms will continue for our area through Saturday with higher accumulations of over 1″ in our southern counties, and up to ¾” near the Pennsylvania border. Temperatures will also stay above average, but each day, we will see them ticking down slowly to near normal by Saturday. After Saturday, we will be seeing improving skies, but also temperatures that will be back into the 80′s at least through the rest of next week.

Tonight: Showers ending, then patchy fog developing: Low 62

Thursday: AM fog then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms: High 81

Friday: Showers: High 77

Saturday: Showers: High 74

