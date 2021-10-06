Mayor of Buckhannon reacts to tragic fire in the city

BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - Eight people without homes and four businesses were in ruins after a fire in Buckhannon on October 5.

Around 70 firefighters from six different departments worked together to put out the fire on Main Street.

Firefighters used 1,200,000 gallons of water to extinguish the fire.

Mayor of Buckhannon Robbie Skinner told me he was devastated for those affected by the fire.

“Nothing is worse than losing your home. Nobody had time to get anything out. These businesses were still opened and operating when the fire department got there,” he said.

Skinner added the city was grateful for all of their neighbors that came out to assist them in their time of need.

The American Red Cross, The Parish House, and Mountain CAP were all on the scene on October 5 to assist the residents that lost their homes and belongings in the fire.

“A lot of people are going to start over with nothing. My heart breaks for them. It really does all the businesses and the people,” Skinner said.

He hoped they could restore the building. However, he wasn’t sure this would happen.

“It’s hard for small towns to lose these buildings. You don’t know if you’ll ever get you to know these beautiful structures back,” Skinner explained.

He said that the community was working together to put the pieces back in place.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.