Morgantown City Council votes on an ordinance to ban conversion therapy in the city

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Morgantown residents look to end conversion therapy in the city.

Concerns were voiced in Morgantown regarding the practice of conversion therapy.

On October 5, residents filled the seats in City Council Chambers to share their thoughts on this issue during the public comment period of the meeting.

Local practicing Psychiatrist Melissa Albert said she had seen firsthand children subjected to this type of therapy in Morgantown.

“I have seen the joy and life be stripped from their eyes in that service,” Albert said.

Jake Jarvis with Fairness West Virginia shared his support for the ban.

“These kids are worthy of love and support for just who they are. This law will affirm that. This law seeks to prohibit licensed providers from changing someone’s gender identity,” Jarvis explained.

While many people shared similar comments regarding the ban, not everyone was in favor of this legislation.

“I submit that it is immoral to use the iron fist of government to deny adolescence even a small chance of cognitive therapy might reverse their path to transitioning,” a resident shared.

The council unanimously voted in favor of establishing the ban. By passing this ordinance, the legislation would move forward for future voting.

