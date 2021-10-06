Advertisement

State reports 65 new COVID deaths, 1,398 new cases

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 10:21 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of October 6, 2021, there are currently 11,331 active COVID-19 cases statewide.

There have been 65 deaths reported since the last report, with a total of 3,839 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

The deaths include people in Marion, Hardy, Harrison, Preston, Barbour, Monongalia, and Lewis County.

The people who died ranged in age from 44 to 90.

CURRENT ACTIVE CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (76), Berkeley (747), Boone (192), Braxton (86), Brooke (82), Cabell (605), Calhoun (23), Clay (38), Doddridge (92), Fayette (280), Gilmer (40), Grant (102), Greenbrier (185), Hampshire (78), Hancock (164), Hardy (82), Harrison (685), Jackson (191), Jefferson (237), Kanawha (992), Lewis (141), Lincoln (148), Logan (230), Marion (526), Marshall (196), Mason (173), McDowell (182), Mercer (442), Mineral (189), Mingo (166), Monongalia (286), Monroe (49), Morgan (74), Nicholas (195), Ohio (142), Pendleton (21), Pleasants (36), Pocahontas (29), Preston (290), Putnam (419), Raleigh (386), Randolph (88), Ritchie (89), Roane (136), Summers (53), Taylor (93), Tucker (36), Tyler (56), Upshur (160), Wayne (327), Webster (62), Wetzel (128), Wirt (41), Wood (633), Wyoming (132).

