WVU Looks For First Big 12 Win of the Year

Mountaineers striving to increase consistency, fight all four quarters
By Casey Kay
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 9:42 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - WVU had a repeat ending to their game against Texas Tech, losing in the final few seconds to a field goal.

West Virginia wants that to change this Saturday against Baylor. To do so, the team needs to fight all four quarters and as always, increase their consistency.

The Baylor vs. West Virginia game kicks off at 12 p.m.

