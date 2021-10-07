Advertisement

Brewster named Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week

Second weekly honor this season
By Julia Westerman
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 12:01 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Senior defender Jordan Brewster is tallying up the honors once again, this time as the Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week.

This is Brewster’s second Big 12 weekly honor this season.

The accolade comes after the senior’s efforts in the Mountaineers’ 2-0 win over Oklahoma, their sixth shutout of the year.

