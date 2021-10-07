‘Devious Licks’ TikTok challenge put Harrison County officials on watch

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - The so called “Devious Licks” challenge from TikTok started a competition to see who could create the most damage or steal the most difficult object in restrooms...And in one Harrison County school...A student removed a whole sink.

“The latest thing on social media, on TikTok is the challenge to vandalize our schools,” said Harrison County Superintendent Dora Stutler.

Harrison County Superintendent Dora Stutler says the destructive challenge made its way to school district.

“...and of course, it’s reached the masses of our students and they are going in...we’ve had a couple of issues in our high schools,” said Stutler.

So far...The trend has caused trouble at South Harrison and Liberty high schools.

Stutler has seen her fair share of students acting strange...but this was different.

“One of our high schools, particularly, had an actual sink removed...a toolkit was brought in, and the actual sink was taken out of the bathroom,” said Stutler.

In addition to the sink being removed., students have also removed hand sanitizing stations and soap dispensers.

“...and of course, with everything going on with covid we need our soap dispensers to be there,” said Stutler.

The superintendent wants to let students know these acts will not be tolerated and says they could face a multitude of consequences.

“Harrison County has a discipline policy and that absolutely falls under...We have a section in there for destruction of school property and there are actions that are that our school administrators will take. They can have out of school suspension, restitution, could be in school suspension,” said Stutler.

As trends continue to come and go, Stutler hopes these lessons teach students because of this, stays.

“I believe that this was the September challenge...and now there’s an October challenge and I just want people to know that we are aware of that.”

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.