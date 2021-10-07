Advertisement

Doege working to live up to expectations of a WVU QB

Trying to block out the outside noise in order to perform better
By Julia Westerman
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 6:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Although the loss overshadows it, Jarret Doege had a strong second half against Texas Tech.

The redshirt senior quarterback was 25 of 33 for 318 yards and a touchdown at the conclusion of the contest, most of the stats coming from the second thirty minutes.

Doege knows there’s a lot of expectations on the WVU quarterback and he’s doing his best to live up to them.

