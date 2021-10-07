Joseph Williams’ Morning Forecast | October 7, 2021

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Yesterday, we saw partly cloudy skies and scattered showers in the area, due to warm temperatures and moisture from a low-pressure system out west. Today, expect mostly cloudy skies. We’ll see isolated showers pushing into WV during the morning and evening hours. Most areas won’t see much rain, but we will still see rain in some areas at times. Winds will be light, and temperatures will be in the seasonably warm upper-70s. Tonight, rain chances will be low, but we will still see mostly cloudy skies. We might see patchy fog in some valleys, but other than that, expect a calm night. Temperatures will be in the low-60s. Overall, today will be another cloudy, warm day, with rain chances. Tomorrow afternoon will be even more rainy, as the system pushes towards the east. We’ll likely see plenty of rain showers during the day, even as we head into the late-evening hours, and we’ll likely see about 0.5 inches of rain by tomorrow night. This could mean rain chances as football games start tomorrow evening. Make sure you have an umbrella with you, and go slow on the roads if necessary. Barring that, skies will be mostly cloudy, with light winds and highs in the slightly cooler mid-70s. Overall, expect a dreary end to the workweek. Heading into Saturday evening, the system pushes east and takes the rain with it, so the rain chances end. By Sunday, expect much nicer weather conditions. The first half of next week brings back summer-like highs and partly sunny skies. In short, the end of this week will be rainy and cloudy, with nicer weather heading into the latter half of the weekend.

Today: Skies will be mostly cloudy, with a few showers in the late-morning and more showers during the evening hours. Most areas won’t see much rain, but don’t be surprised if we see some raindrops. Winds will be light, and temperatures will be in the upper-70s. Overall, a dreary, warm afternoon. High: 78.

Tonight: Most of the rain activity dies out tonight, leaving only a slim chance of a shower. Skies will be mostly cloudy. We’ll see patchy fog in some areas, which could cause some problems. Other than that, expect a calm night. Winds will be light, and temperatures will be in the seasonably warm upper-50s to low-60s. Low: 59.

Tomorrow: Skies will be mostly cloudy throughout the day. Rain showers will push in throughout the day, especially in the afternoon and evening hours. We’ll likely see about 0.5 inches of rain in some areas, which isn’t much, but still means you may want some rain gear and extra time on the roads. Temperatures will be in the seasonably warm upper-70s. High: 77.

Saturday: Skies will be mostly cloudy, with plenty of rain showers pushing in during the morning and afternoon hours. Make sure you have an umbrella with you for the morning commute, and take your time on the roads just in case. High: 72.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.