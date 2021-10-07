Advertisement

Kevin Corriveau’s Evening Forecast | October 7, 2021

A wet, warm and humid week!
By Kevin Corriveau
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 5:55 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Happy Thursday Everyone!! We began the day with a little bit of fog around, then we stayed mostly cloudy to overcast throughout the rest of the day. Showers continue to be around our area, but none look like they will become thunderstorms. Temperatures today were lower than the highs we reached yesterday with some of us easily hitting the lower to mid-80s. Tomorrow will be much of the same with mostly cloudy conditions, occasional showers, but tomorrow evening, there could be the chance of seeing a passing strong thunderstorm any time after 6 pm. If they develop, the biggest threat will be heavy downpours and lightning. Tomorrow’s highs will likely only reach the mid-70s. Those showers will linger into Saturday morning and it will also be our coolest day for quite a while, with our high near average for this time of the year, near 72. Saturday will eventually begin to clear later, then on Sunday and Monday, we’re in store for some really nice skies, but temperatures heading back up into the low 80s.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy: Low 59

Friday: Mostly cloudy with showers, possible thunderstorm later in the day: High 77

Saturday: AM showers, clouds clearing later: High 74

Sunday: Partly cloudy: High 81

