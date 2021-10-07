Advertisement

Morgantown/Kingwood branch of NAACP calls for resignation of city attorney after a remark made about a local delegate

By Veronica Ogbe
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 7:25 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WESTOVER, W.Va (WDTV) - A city attorney who used a derogative name when speaking about a Monongalia County delegate is now being asked to resign.

“It was modern day good ol’ boy bullying.”

Delegate Danielle Walker of Monongalia County described the incident that was recorded during a meeting in Westover where the city attorney, Tim Stranko, is heard using a derogative word in reference to Walker.

“I started to listen, I heard my name in the beginning, took some notes and was really really concerned about the alleged things that were being stated in this meeting,” Walker said.

In the recording, Stranko is heard calling Walker an expletive.

Stranko made an expletive comment toward Del. Walker back in September of 2019 and a recording...
Stranko made an expletive comment toward Del. Walker back in September of 2019 and a recording of the comment was released late Sept. 2021.(Veronica Ogbe)

The Morgantown/Kingwood Branch of the NAACP is still calling for Stranko’s resignation. The president of the organization said in a statement,  “I don’t know how the public could feel comfortable about this city leadership if they’re willing to look at people who think differently from them as less than human.”

WDTV reached out to Stranko for a comment and he stated he did not want to give a statement on the matter at this time.

“If you have a partner, daughter, aunties, cousins ,who identify as female, think about that word that was said and the laughter that followed,” Walker said.

Now she is only hoping that change is possible.

“I am disappointed, but I am still standing and I’m still smiling and like it or not I am still serving and Westover is part of my district.”

Many have supported the delegate after the recording was released. West Virginia Working Families created a petition for Stranko’s resignation, while others have been vocal.

Joe Gouzd with the United Steelworkers 8-957 said Walker is the last person that should be referred to as a derogative name. Gouzd stated that he saw firsthand how she cares for others after Walker was at the forefront of helping the over 1500 Mylan Plant employees.

“She had no personal tie to any of them,” he said. “For someone to refer to Delegate Walker as a ‘b’ is nothing more than a stab and a hypocritical statement.”

Stranko has not made any announcement about whether he will or will not resign.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

4 arrested after drugs found in search of Clarksburg home, police say
Bridgeport wanted
Bridgeport Police looking for wanted man
Fairmont Mayor Tom Mainella faces a censure at the upcoming city council meeting over his...
Fairmont mayor faces censure over actions in viral video
This is a generic picture of a gavel.
3 men convicted in death of WVa woman cleared on new DNA
Clarksburg residents raise concern over proposed suboxone clinic.
Clarksburg residents raise concern over proposed suboxone clinic

Latest News

‘Devious Licks’ TikTok challenge put Harrison County on watch
‘Devious Licks’ TikTok challenge put Harrison County on watch
‘Devious Licks’ TikTok challenge put Harrison County, WV on watch.
‘Devious Licks’ TikTok challenge put Harrison County officials on watch
Bridgeport-based Citynet to receive $53M to fund broadband
Buckhannon fire leaves many without homes.
Mayor of Buckhannon reacts to tragic fire in the city