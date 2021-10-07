Advertisement

Mountaineer women’s basketball selected to finish fourth in Big 12

Came in second in the conference last season
WVU women's basketball
By Julia Westerman
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 6:04 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - WVU women’s basketball was selected to finish fourth for the 2021-2022 season, according to the Big 12 Preseason Poll.

The Mountaineers trail behind Baylor and the tied Iowa State and Texas. Baylor was selected as the top finisher for the eleventh time since 2006.

WVU was predicted to finish fifth last season, but came in second.

