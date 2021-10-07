Peoples Bank Player of the Week: North Marion’s Tariq Miller
Had a 90-yard pick six - among other stats - against Preston
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 5:57 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
RACHEL, W.Va (WDTV) - North Marion’s Tariq Miller was all over all three phases of play last week... and actually performed better in the two he favors less.
Miller is an offensively-minded guy, but had a punt return touchdown for over sixty yards and a 90-yard pick six.
In his last year with the program, Miller said he’ll miss the coaching staff the most when his time at North Marion comes to a close.
