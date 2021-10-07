Advertisement

Peoples Bank Player of the Week: North Marion’s Tariq Miller

Had a 90-yard pick six - among other stats - against Preston
Player of the Week
Player of the Week(WDTV)
By Julia Westerman
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 5:57 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RACHEL, W.Va (WDTV) - North Marion’s Tariq Miller was all over all three phases of play last week... and actually performed better in the two he favors less.

Miller is an offensively-minded guy, but had a punt return touchdown for over sixty yards and a 90-yard pick six.

In his last year with the program, Miller said he’ll miss the coaching staff the most when his time at North Marion comes to a close.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

4 arrested after drugs found in search of Clarksburg home, police say
Bridgeport wanted
Bridgeport Police looking for wanted man
Fairmont Mayor Tom Mainella faces a censure at the upcoming city council meeting over his...
Fairmont mayor faces censure over actions in viral video
This is a generic picture of a gavel.
3 men convicted in death of WVa woman cleared on new DNA
Clarksburg residents raise concern over proposed suboxone clinic.
Clarksburg residents raise concern over proposed suboxone clinic

Latest News

WVU women's basketball
Mountaineer women’s basketball selected to finish fourth in Big 12
Jarret Doege
Doege working to live up to expectations of a WVU QB
Jordan Brewster
Brewster named Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week
WVU women's basketball
Three Mountaineer women named to Preseason All-Big 12 Team