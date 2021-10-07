Three Mountaineer women named to Preseason All-Big 12 Team
Esmery Martinez named a unanimous selection
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 11:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - With tipoff later on this month, three Mountaineer women were named to the Preseason All-Big 12 Team.
Junior forward Esmery Martinez made the team as a unanimous selection, WVU’s first representative since the 2019-2020 season. Martinez was a 2021 All-Big 12 First Team selection and started all 29 games last season.
Senior forward Kari Niblack and junior guard KK Deans were named Preseason All-Big 12 Honorable Mention.
Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.