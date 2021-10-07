Advertisement

Three Mountaineer women named to Preseason All-Big 12 Team

Esmery Martinez named a unanimous selection
By Julia Westerman
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 11:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - With tipoff later on this month, three Mountaineer women were named to the Preseason All-Big 12 Team.

Junior forward Esmery Martinez made the team as a unanimous selection, WVU’s first representative since the 2019-2020 season. Martinez was a 2021 All-Big 12 First Team selection and started all 29 games last season.

Senior forward Kari Niblack and junior guard KK Deans were named Preseason All-Big 12 Honorable Mention.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bridgeport wanted
Bridgeport Police looking for wanted man
4 arrested after drugs found in search of Clarksburg home, police say
Courtesy: City of Buckhannon
UPDATE: Sweet A Licious in Buckhannon a total loss, owner says
This is a generic picture of a gavel.
3 men convicted in death of WVa woman cleared on new DNA
Fairmont Mayor Tom Mainella faces a censure at the upcoming city council meeting over his...
Fairmont mayor faces censure over actions in viral video

Latest News

Jordan Brewster
Brewster named Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week
State golf tournament
Twenty-six local golfers participate in West Virginia state championship
WVU Football Travels to Baylor Saturday
WVU Looks For First Big 12 Win of the Year
Goetz wins Mountaineer Invitational
WVU’s Mark Goetz Wins Second Consecutive Mountaineer Invitational