Twenty-six local golfers participate in West Virginia state championship

Two place within Class A top five
State golf tournament
State golf tournament(WDTV)
By Julia Westerman
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 11:28 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
WHEELING, W.Va (WDTV) - The 2021 golf season came to a close Wednesday with the conclusion of the West Virginia State Golf Championship.

Twenty-six teams from twelve area schools competed in the two-day tournament.

Tucker County’s Harper Russell and Notre Dame’s Anthony Rogers placed in the top five for Class A.

Within the team championship, Notre Dame and Gilmer County placed fifth and sixth in Class A while North Marion and Philip Barbour placed fifth and seventh in Class AA.

