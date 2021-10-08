Advertisement

California fires may have killed hundreds of giant sequoias

By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 3:13 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Authorities say Northern California wildfires may have killed hundreds of giant sequoias, although it may take months to fully assess the damage.

Officials say the KNP Complex fire that erupted last month has burned into 15 groves in Sequoia and Kings Canyon national parks.

More than 2,000 firefighters are battling the blaze.

The National Forest Service says four people working on the blaze were injured Wednesday when a tree fell on them.

Forest officials say they were airlifted to hospitals with serious injuries but were in stable condition.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

4 arrested after drugs found in search of Clarksburg home, police say
Clarksburg residents raise concern over proposed suboxone clinic.
Clarksburg residents raise concern over proposed suboxone clinic
Jeffrey Burnham, 46, is accused of killing three people.
Man allegedly killed pharmacist brother over COVID-19 vaccine
Bridgeport wanted
Bridgeport Police looking for wanted man
‘Devious Licks’ TikTok challenge put Harrison County, WV on watch.
‘Devious Licks’ TikTok challenge put Harrison County officials on watch

Latest News

Governor Justice and Baby Dog
Governor Justice got stuck in an elevator
Five things parents should know as the FDA process to approve a COVID-19 vaccine for kids 5 to...
COVID-19 Vaccines For Kids: Top 5 Things To Know
Lego unveils 9090-piece Titanic set.
Lego unveils 9,090-piece Titanic set
Lego unveils 9090-piece Titanic set.
Lego unveils 9090-piece Titanic set