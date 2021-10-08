BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - You might have heard the old myth that President William Howard Taft got stuck in a bathtub.

Well, now West Virginia has its own similar story.

Governor Justice got stuck in an elevator in the Governor’s Mansion Thursday, according to a press release from his office.

Justice was reportedly trapped for nearly 30 minutes, and rescuers had to pry the doors open with crowbars to get the governor out.

“I appreciate those who helped out this afternoon and the expressions of concern I’ve received,” Justice said.

“I’m just fine, thankfully, and so is Cathy after having a similar problem a few weeks ago. I’ve asked maintenance and safety personnel to thoroughly inspect the elevator to determine how to prevent this from happening again, and to conduct a full review of the safety and soundness of the entire structure.”

