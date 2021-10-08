Joseph Williams’ Morning Forecast | October 8, 2021

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Yesterday, we saw a few showers in the area, as well as highs in the upper-70s, as a low-pressure system started moving in from the west. Today, that system will continue moving east, so we’ll see more rain chances. This afternoon, skies will be mostly cloudy, so we won’t see much sunshine. Scattered showers and thunderstorms start pushing in during the late-afternoon and evening hours, with most of the rain coming after 6 PM. Some of these will be heavy downpours, and we’ll likely see about 0.5 inches to 1 inch of rain in some areas by the overnight hours. So make sure you grab an umbrella and you go slow on the roads. Heading into tonight, scattered showers, and a few thunderstorms, continue moving through WV, so we’ll see more rain, which leads to a slick commute in some areas. Skies will be mostly cloudy, with light winds and temperatures in the much warmer-than-average upper-50s. Overall, expect a dreary night, with some rain. Heading into tomorrow afternoon, skies will be mostly cloudy, with scattered showers in the area. Most areas won’t see much rain from them, but rain chances do stick around until the early-evening hours, so don’t be surprised if you see rain in the morning. Winds will be light, and temperatures will be seasonable, in the low-70s. Overall, expect a dreary afternoon. By Sunday, however, the system will be east of WV, so expect partly sunny skies and summer-like temperatures back in the area. Most of next week will be like Sunday, with highs in the upper-70s to low-80s and partly sunny skies. Only Tuesday will be mostly cloudy, with an isolated rain chance. In short, expect thunderstorms and showers today and tomorrow, before sunshine and summer-like highs come back to West Virginia next week.

Today: Mostly cloudy morning with patchy fog, cloudy afternoon. Rain showers push in during the evening hours, with most of the rain coming in the late-evening hours, after 6 PM. Winds will be light, with highs in the mid-to-upper-70s. Overall, expect a rainy afternoon and evening. High: 76.

Tonight: Scattered showers and thunderstorms are likely during the evening hours, with some more steady showers overnight. Skies will be cloudy, with light winds and lows in the low-60s. Overall, expect a dreary night. Grab your umbrellas and give yourself a few minutes extra time on the roads. Low: 62.

Saturday: Skies will be mostly cloudy, with scattered showers and even storms during the morning and afternoon hours. So keep your umbrellas with you for the day. Skies clear out as we head into the overnight hours. Winds will be light, and temperatures will be much more in-line with the average, with highs in the low-70s. Overall, expect a dreary day. High: 73.

Sunday: Skies will be partly sunny, with no real chance of rain. Winds will be light, and temperatures will be at least 5 to 10 degrees above-average, in the low-80s. Overall, expect a very nice, but warm, day. High: 81.

