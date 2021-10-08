Advertisement

Kenneth E. Stewart
Published: Oct. 8, 2021
Ethel Virginia Robinson age 90 of 809 Knottsville Rd, Grafton, WV passed October 7, 2021 at the Taylor County Health Care Center. She was born in St. George, Tucker County the daughter of  the late Joseph Stanley Sigley and  Elizabeth (Ball) Sigley. Ethel is survived by two children; Nedra Lee Robinson and husband Mark Warren of Grafton,  and Robert Keith Robinson of Grafton; five grandchildren Donald  Ray Edwards (Shirlene) Clarissa Hope Bolyard (Shawn), Collin Keith Robinson, Heather Virginia Robinson (Sam Mapel) all of Grafton and Tyler Lee Robinson (Will) of McKees Rock, Pa. Great;  great grandchildren: David Thompson, Chasity Ketelson, Corina Anderson, Terry Scheuvrent , Jacob Bolyard, Jason  Bolyard, Connor Robinson, Noelle Casteel, Lilly  Mapel, Jayce Mapel: great great  grandchildren  Karimay Brannon, Avbreion Brannon Preceded in death by her husband Robert Lee Robinson, siblings Rosco   Sigley, Pearl  Brazelton, Mildred  Crispin, Charlie Sigley,  Alice Sigley and daughter in law, Nora Jean Robinson. Ethel was a homemaker and also worked as a riveter on planes in Baltimore, Md . , Department of Corrections, Hazel Atlas Glass  Factory . She was a member of the Church of Latter Day Saints., Baptist and a member of the Grafton  Hospital Auxiliary and Railroad Heritage  Festival. Family will receive friends Wednesday, October 13, from 6:00—8:00 p.m. and from 11:00 a.m. until the funeral hour.  Funeral service will be at the Donald G. Ford Funeral Home on Thursday, October 14, at 1:00 P.M.  with  Bishop  Tom Brown and  Stake President Kim Haws officiating.  Interment will follow at the WV National Cemetery. The Donald G. Ford Funeral Home is honored to serve the Robinson family. Online Condolences:WWW.donaldgfordfuneralhome.com

Kenneth E. Stewart
