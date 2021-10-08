Kenneth E. Stewart, Sr., 87, of Bridgeport, passed away Thursday, October 7, 2021, at his residence surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Bristol on June 26, 1934, a son of the late Carl Robert Stewart and Violet Juanita (Trader) Stewart. He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Margaret Ann (Fultineer) Stewart. Also surviving are seven children, Patty Landis and her husband Samuel, Kenna, WV; Connie Perdue, Bridgeport; Rebecca Kovar and her husband Carl, Clarksburg; Kenneth Stewart, Jr.; James Stewart; Sandra Shriver and her husband Gary; and Teresa Jones and her husband Timothy, all of Bridgeport; 22 grandchildren and 51 great-grandchildren. Two sisters, Ellen Fultineer of Bridgeport; Janet Jones of Port Orchard, WA; and a brother, John Stewart of Bridgeport; and many nieces and nephews complete his family. He was preceded in death by an infant daughter, Lucille Stewart; his daughter-in-law, Donna Stewart; a brother, Bobby Lynn Stewart; two sisters, Delores Conrad; Patty Fultineer and her husband Richard; and two brothers-in-law, Jimmy Fultineer and Edward Jones. Kenny had been a coal miner, and was also a mechanic, last working at Denbigh Construction Company. He loved his family and worked hard to raise and provide for them. He was always helping his family and friends in whatever they need. He loved to go fishing. Condolences to the Stewart Family may be left at burnsidefuneralhome.com Friends will be received at Burnside Funeral Home, 607 S. Virginia Avenue, Bridgeport, from 9 a.m. – 12 Noon on Monday, October 11, 2021, where services will be held at 12 Noon with Reverend Tom Horne presiding. Interment will follow in Marshville Cemetery.

