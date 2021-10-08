Kevin Corriveau’s Evening Forecast | October 8, 2021

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Happy Friday Everyone!! We have made it to the end of the week and we’re going to leave it with lots of clouds, showers and the possibility of thunderstorms. Our temperatures have come down a bit from the 80′s that we saw earlier this week, but we are also not seeing that bright sun that we were earlier this week. Clouds today have stopped us from getting as warm as we could have. Tonight showers and possible thunderstorms will be the trend and those will continue overnight and likely into the morning. In the next 24 hours, some of us could see up to a ½” of rain. And with those thunderstorms, the main risk will be heavy rain and lightning. Our high tomorrow will only be in the lower 70′s, the lowest we’ve seen all week, and the lowest well see into next week too. Tomorrow afternoon, the showers will ease and the skies will begin to clear. That will leave us open to have a great end of the weekend. For Sunday expect the possibility of some morning fog, but plenty of sun and drier conditions. Temperatures on Sunday will be nearing the high 70′s. Going forward, next week looks relatively nice, with plenty of sun in the forecast. The one thing is that those temperatures will be more like summertime temperatures, rather than October. From Monday through at least Friday, our highs will be somewhere in the lower 80′s, which will be about 10-14 degrees above average.

Tonight: Showers and thunderstorms: Low 62

Saturday: Scattered showers: High 74

Sunday: Partly cloudy and warmer: High 81

Monday: Partly cloudy and warm: High 84

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.