Officials investigating fatal house fire

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Officials are working to determine the cause of a house fire that killed a woman.

The state fire marshal’s office said Friday a 44-year-old woman died after the fire at her Jefferson home in Kanawha County.

Officials say a man who lived in the home was able to safely escape.

The fire has been ruled undetermined in cause and investigators are awaiting the results of an autopsy of the victim, which is being done by the W.Va.State Medical Examiner’s Office.

