Advertisement

Officials investigating fatal house fire

The state fire marshal’s office said Friday a 44-year-old woman died after the fire at her Jefferson home in Kanawha County.
Generic house fire
Generic house fire(WLOX)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 8:36 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Officials are working to determine the cause of a house fire that killed a woman.

The state fire marshal’s office said Friday a 44-year-old woman died after the fire at her Jefferson home in Kanawha County.

Officials say a man who lived in the home was able to safely escape.

The fire has been ruled undetermined in cause and investigators are awaiting the results of an autopsy of the victim, which is being done by the W.Va.State Medical Examiner’s Office.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

4 arrested after drugs found in search of Clarksburg home, police say
Clarksburg residents raise concern over proposed suboxone clinic.
Clarksburg residents raise concern over proposed suboxone clinic
‘Devious Licks’ TikTok challenge put Harrison County, WV on watch.
‘Devious Licks’ TikTok challenge put Harrison County officials on watch
Jeffrey Burnham, 46, is accused of killing three people.
Man allegedly killed pharmacist brother over COVID-19 vaccine
Bridgeport wanted
Bridgeport Police looking for wanted man

Latest News

Wisdom to Wealth - Thursday, Oct. 7
Wisdom to Wealth - Thursday, Oct. 7
Governor Justice and Baby Dog
Governor Justice got stuck in an elevator
westover
Morgantown/Kingwood branch of NAACP calls for resignation of city attorney after a remark made about a local delegate
‘Devious Licks’ TikTok challenge put Harrison County on watch
‘Devious Licks’ TikTok challenge put Harrison County on watch