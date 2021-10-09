5th Quarter: Week 7 Highlights
Check out the action as it continues to heat up throughout North Central West Virginia
Published: Oct. 9, 2021 at 12:38 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - All your favorite teams battled it out in week seven... check out the highlights below.
NORTH MARION AT ELKINS
LEWIS COUNTY AT BUCKHANNON-UPSHUR
PRESTON AT BRIDGEPORT
RICHWOOD AT GRAFTON
PHILIP BARBOUR AT EAST FAIRMONT
LINCOLN AT ROBERT C. BYRD
RITCHIE COUNTY AT SOUTH HARRISON
WHEELING PARK AT MORGANTOWN
NICHOLAS COUNTY AT BRAXTON COUNTY
Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.