Falcons take homecoming win over Battlers, 44-10

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Fairmont State dominated in its homecoming game against Alderson Broaddus, 44-10.

The Battlers got off to a slow start and could not match the tempo of the Falcons, who have now won three in a row.

Fairmont State got up to a 20-3 lead at half and only continued the domination in the second half, outscoring the Battlers 24-7.

After losing their first three games of the season, the Falcons are now 3-3.

