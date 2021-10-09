Advertisement

Falcons take homecoming win over Battlers, 44-10

Alderson Broaddus unable to overcome slow start
Fairmont State football
Fairmont State football(WDTV)
By Julia Westerman
Published: Oct. 9, 2021 at 6:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Fairmont State dominated in its homecoming game against Alderson Broaddus, 44-10.

The Battlers got off to a slow start and could not match the tempo of the Falcons, who have now won three in a row.

Fairmont State got up to a 20-3 lead at half and only continued the domination in the second half, outscoring the Battlers 24-7.

After losing their first three games of the season, the Falcons are now 3-3.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Justice and Baby Dog
Governor Justice got stuck in an elevator
‘Devious Licks’ TikTok challenge put Harrison County, WV on watch.
‘Devious Licks’ TikTok challenge put Harrison County officials on watch
Generic house fire
Officials investigating fatal house fire
James Armstrong's attorney says he was acting in self defense.
Truck driver charged in deadly West Virginia road rage shooting claims self-defense
westover
Morgantown/Kingwood branch of NAACP calls for resignation of city attorney after a remark made about a local delegate

Latest News

5 Sports Pregame Show - Interview w/ Ross Ware
5 Sports Pregame Show - Elkins Athletic Director Ross Ware
5 Sports Pregame Show - Elkins High School
5 Sports Pregame Show - Elkins High School
Week 7 Highlights
5th Quarter: Week 7 Highlights
WVU women's basketball
Mountaineer women’s basketball selected to finish fourth in Big 12