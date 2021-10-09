Falcons take homecoming win over Battlers, 44-10
Alderson Broaddus unable to overcome slow start
Published: Oct. 9, 2021 at 6:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Fairmont State dominated in its homecoming game against Alderson Broaddus, 44-10.
The Battlers got off to a slow start and could not match the tempo of the Falcons, who have now won three in a row.
Fairmont State got up to a 20-3 lead at half and only continued the domination in the second half, outscoring the Battlers 24-7.
After losing their first three games of the season, the Falcons are now 3-3.
Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.