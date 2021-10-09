Joseph Williams’ Evening Forecast | October 9, 2021

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - We saw rain showers and clouds for the past few days, due to a low-pressure system out west. Today, we saw a few more showers and downpours in the area. Tonight, however, that rain will go away, leaving behind partly cloudy skies. Winds will be light, and we’ll see some patchy fog, which could be dense in some areas and thus affect commuting tonight and tomorrow morning. Other than that, expect calm conditions. Temperatures will be in the mid-50s, a bit warmer than average and mild. Overall, expect a cloudy but mild night. Tomorrow afternoon, skies will be partly sunny, with plenty of sunshine at times and most clouds coming from the west. Winds will be light, and because of the low-pressure system moving east and a high-pressure system influencing us from the east, we’ll stay dry. Temperatures will be warm, in the upper-70s to low-80s, about 10-15 degrees warmer than average. Overall, expect a nice, summer-like end to the weekend. Monday will be similar, with partly cloudy skies and most of the clouds coming from out west. Winds will be light. Temperatures will be in the upper-70s to low-80s, much warmer than average, thanks to an upper-level ridge of high-pressure in the area. Overall, the workweek starts out with clouds and temperatures usually seen in September. A weak front then brings mostly cloudy conditions and a very slight chance of rain on Tuesday, but after that, expect much nicer weather throughout the week. Skies will be partly cloudy, and temperatures will be in the upper-70s to low-80s throughout the week, so the summer-like weather continues. It’s not until next weekend that a cold front brings showers and much cooler temperatures to WV. In short, after today, expect some sunshine and September-like temperatures throughout much of the week.

Tonight: Expect calm conditions tonight, with partly to mostly cloudy skies. Winds will be light, and we’ll see some patchy fog, especially in the mountains. Barring that, however, nothing eventful should happen. Temperatures will be in the mild mid-50s, warmer than average lows. Overall, expect a calm night. Low: 55.

Tomorrow: Skies will be partly sunny, with a few clouds coming from the west. Winds will be light, with no chance of rain. Temperatures will be in the upper-70s to low-80s, about 10-15 degrees warmer than average. Overall, expect a summer-like afternoon, in terms of temperatures and sunshine. High: 81.

Monday: Expect a day similar to tomorrow, as skies will be partly cloudy, with plenty of clouds from out west. Winds will be light, and temperatures will be in the upper-70s to low-80s, much warmer than average. Overall, expect another nice afternoon. High: 83.

Tuesday: Skies will be mostly cloudy, with a slight chance of rain in the afternoon and evening hours. We shouldn’t see much rain if we do, however. Temperatures will be slightly cooler than tomorrow and Monday but still warmer than average, in the upper-70s. Overall, expect a gray afternoon. High: 78.

