New roadway will make commute to Pittsburgh International Airport quicker

SOUTH FAYETTE, Pa. (WDTV) - The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission prepared for the new Southern Beltway.

This new roadway connected Interstate-79 and U.S. Route 22. The road would make West Virginians commute to the Pittsburgh International Airport a little quicker.

Operations Communication Officer Renee Colborn said the Southern Beltway, also known as Pennsylvania Turnpike 576, would not only impact Pennsylvanians. But those from neighboring states as well.

“It’s going to alleviate a lot of traffic off of the Parkway West. Where people are traveling to and from the airport. That’s always been clogged up with many cars and many vehicles,” Colborn explained.

The beltway had three different tolling locations from I-79 to the airport.

Each toll would cost $1.30 for E-ZPass customers and $2.60 for others.

The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission invited the community to walk, bike, or skate on a five-mile stretch of the beltway on October 9.

“We’ve had a lot of people ask to walk and bike on this new highway before it opened to traffic,” Colborn said.

The community had four hours to use the blocked-off area.

Colburn added they were glad to give the community a preview before the road was in permanent use.

“It’s a rolling opening. By the end of the day, the whole place will be open to traffic, but our maintenance and construction teams will be unveiling ramp by ramp,” she said.

The roadway opened to traffic on October 15.

