Glenville football takes the loss to Unvi. of Charleston 20-9
Pioneers let go in second half
Published: Oct. 9, 2021 at 10:16 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
GLENVILLE, W.Va (WDTV) - Glenville State football hosted the Charleston Golden Eagles Saturday afternoon.
While the Pioneers were able to hold Charleston to 7-6 in the first half, two touchdowns by the Golden Eagles in the second half propelled Charleston to the 20-9 victory/
Charleston is now 5-1 on the season and Glenville sits at 1-5.
