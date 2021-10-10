Glenville football takes the loss to Unvi. of Charleston 20-9

GLENVILLE, W.Va (WDTV) - Glenville State football hosted the Charleston Golden Eagles Saturday afternoon.

While the Pioneers were able to hold Charleston to 7-6 in the first half, two touchdowns by the Golden Eagles in the second half propelled Charleston to the 20-9 victory/

Charleston is now 5-1 on the season and Glenville sits at 1-5.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.