Trans-Allegheny Lunatic Asylum holds Mental Health Past, Present, & Future event

WESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - October 10 was World Mental Health Day. Members of the Lewis County community met at the Trans-Allegheny Lunatic Asylum in observance of the event.

For 130 years, the Trans-Allegheny Lunatic Asylum served as a mental health hospital for residents of West Virginia.

The building became a historical landmark after its closure in the early 1990′s.

The asylum offered daily historical and paranormal tours sharing the legacy of the building and how it came to be.

Organizers thought it was fitting to hold their free event, “Mental Health Past, Present, & Future,” at the asylum due to the building’s history.

Local mental health experts spoke about mental health and the history of the asylum.

Region 7 Adolescent Health Initiative Coordinator Barbra Tucker shared it was important for people to know there were resources for them just like there are for physical injuries.

“They need to go to professionals. So they can get help. We need to start talking about mental health the same way we do physical health. Because there is help for everyone,” Tucker said.

Tucker felt that one of the best ways to raise awareness was to have more discussions like this.

“It’s also important that we reduce the stigma. Make it able for us able to talk about the topic of mental health. We don’t have to hide those things. We can have a conversation, and it is okay,” Tucker explained.

The organizers hoped to hold more mental health discussions in Lewis County on a more frequent basis.

