WACO, Texas (WDTV) - WVYU was on the road Saturday looking for their first Big 12 win of the season.

The Mountaineers did not quite get the outcome they were hoping for, falling to Baylor 45-20.

WVU has a much needed bye week next Saturday, but will be back on Oct. 23rd at TCU.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.