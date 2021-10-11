Advertisement

COVID-19 outbreak reported at Clarksburg Veterans Nursing Facility

A COVID-19 outbreak was reported Monday at the Clarksburg Veterans Nursing Facility.
Clarksburg Veterans Nursing Home
Clarksburg Veterans Nursing Home(WDTV)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 12:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A COVID-19 outbreak was reported Monday at the Clarksburg Veterans Nursing Facility

Gov. Jim Justice said in his press briefing eight residents in the facility’s Alzheimer’s unit have tested positive. He says none have been hospitalized.

Justice also said two staff members have tested positive.

The National Guard has been deployed to perform sanitation work and provide other aid at the facility.

Justice says the state-run facility has reported only 12 cases throughout the entire pandemic.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A new roadway will make commute to Pittsburgh International Airport quicker.
New roadway will make commute to Pittsburgh International Airport quicker
WV Courts
2 arrested after children found alone in ‘deplorable’ conditions
West Virginia Fall map
West Virginia Department of Tourism releases fall foliage map
An Indiana family who went to a Walgreens for flu shots instead received COVID-19 vaccines,...
Attorney: COVID vaccines given to family, including small kids, instead of flu shots
Generic house fire
Officials investigating fatal house fire

Latest News

Police Lights Generic
Navy nuclear engineer charged with trying to pass secrets
WV COVID
Half of all West Virginians now fully vaccinated against COVID-19
Street named in honor of longtime local icon ‘Dougie’ Layfield
Street named in honor of longtime local icon ‘Dougie’ Layfield
Doug Layfield
Street named in honor of local ‘icon’ Doug Layfield