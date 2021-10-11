COVID-19 outbreak reported at Clarksburg Veterans Nursing Facility

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A COVID-19 outbreak was reported Monday at the Clarksburg Veterans Nursing Facility

Gov. Jim Justice said in his press briefing eight residents in the facility’s Alzheimer’s unit have tested positive. He says none have been hospitalized.

Justice also said two staff members have tested positive.

The National Guard has been deployed to perform sanitation work and provide other aid at the facility.

Justice says the state-run facility has reported only 12 cases throughout the entire pandemic.

