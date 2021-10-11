Advertisement

Experts: Colorado supermarket shooting suspect not competent

FILE - In this Friday, April 23, 2021 file photo, photographs of the 10 victims of a mass...
FILE - In this Friday, April 23, 2021 file photo, photographs of the 10 victims of a mass shooting in a King Soopers grocery store are posted on a cement barrier outside the supermarket in Boulder, Colo.(AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 2:29 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENVER (AP) — Court filings show that experts have concluded that the man charged with killing 10 people at a Colorado supermarket is not competent to stand trial.

However, the filings posted Monday show a judge has granted prosecutors’ request for Ahmad Alissa’s mental health to be evaluated a second time.

The initial evaluation report was not released. However, according to a filing by prosecutors, the experts provisionally diagnosed the 22-year-old with an unspecified mental health condition that limits his ability to meaningfully converse with others.

According to the excerpts, they concluded that he can’t currently assist his lawyers in defending him.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A new roadway will make commute to Pittsburgh International Airport quicker.
New roadway will make commute to Pittsburgh International Airport quicker
WV Courts
2 arrested after children found alone in ‘deplorable’ conditions
West Virginia Fall map
West Virginia Department of Tourism releases fall foliage map
An Indiana family who went to a Walgreens for flu shots instead received COVID-19 vaccines,...
Attorney: COVID vaccines given to family, including small kids, instead of flu shots
Generic house fire
Officials investigating fatal house fire

Latest News

Travel woes continue to plague Southwest Airlines.
Southwest cancels hundreds more flights, denies sickout
Canadian-born David Card of the University of California, Berkeley, was awarded half of the...
3 US-based economists win Nobel for research on wages, jobs
Merck has asked U.S. regulators for authorization of a promising antiviral pill against...
Merck seeks authorization for COVID-19 antiviral pill
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks about the September jobs report, Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, from...
Biden attends nephew’s wedding to ex-’Real Housewives’ star