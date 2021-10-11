Half of all West Virginians now fully vaccinated against COVID-19

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Half of all West Virginians are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19, according to state data.

The state’s COVID-19 dashboard showed Monday that 896,240 residents have gotten the shot.

More than 91% of residents age 65 and older are fully vaccinated, as well as nearly 58% of those age 12 and older.

A total of 757 new cases were reported Monday, along with 41 deaths.

There are about 10,500 active cases and the daily positivity rate is around 11.5%.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.