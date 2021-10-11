James Franklin Beckett, 82, of Belington, passed away after a courageous battle with Parkinson’s Disease on Friday, October 8, 2021, at Talbott Personal Care Home in Belington.

He was born in Cedarville on March 6, 1939, a son of the late William Franklin Beckett and Beatrice Facemire Beckett Miller. In addition to his parents, James was preceded in death by three siblings: David Miller, Gary Beckett, and Marchetia Cottrill.

On January 13, 1990, James married Ruth Ann Row Mitchell and together they have shared over 31 wonderful years of marriage.

Forever cherishing their memories of James’ hardworking nature are his wife, Ruth Ann Row Mitchell Beckett of Belington; six children: Kimberly Bailey of Aurora, IN, DeAnna Haught of New Symrna Beach, FL, Kristina Bilby and husband, Fred, of Berlin Heights, OH, Raenette Sanders and husband, Barry, of West Lake, OH, Bryan Mitchell and companion, Michelle Rukavina, of Belington, WV, and Traci Mitchell of Belington, WV; thirteen grandchildren: Aimee, Jill, Wayne, Devin, Travis, Kyla, Benjamin, Jordan, Jacob, Madelyn, Angelo, Andrea, and Ashlee; seven great-grandchildren; one great-grandchild on-the-way; three siblings: Jeff Beckett and wife, Tina, of Newton Falls, OH, Mike Beckett of Corapolis, PA, and Linda Gargasz and husband, Ed, of Amherst, OH; and several nieces and nephews.

James graduated from Normantown High School in 1958. He proceeded to join the United State Marine Corps. where he served his country proudly from 1958-1962 as a riffle and pistol instructor. Upon discharge, James spent some time as a body painter for Ford Motor Company, sheet metal worker and welder for D.L. Paige, and was the owner of Beckler Energy for several years. He was a member of the NRA and Deerfield Country Club. James was an avid golfer and loved spending the day on the green with his friends. He also enjoyed hunting and fishing both local and abroad. James drag raced, circle track raced, and gained great pleasure from restoring old cars. He had a strong will and will be missed by all who knew him.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in James’ honor to the American Parkinson Disease Association online at https://www.apdaparkinson.org/1907d3l/, mailed to American Parkinson Disease Association, PO Box 61420, Staten Island, NY, 10306, or by calling 800-223-2732.

Graveside Services will be held at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens located at 2397 US Hwy 19N in Jane Lew at 12:00 Noon, on October 13, 2021, with Pastor Holt Poling officiating. Full military honors will be accorded by the United States Marine Corps and Lewis County Honor Guard. Interment will follow.

We, at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service located at 144 Hackers Creek Rd. in Jane Lew, are honored and privileged to serve the family of James Franklin Beckett. Online condolences may be expressed at www.PatBoyleFuneralHome.com.

