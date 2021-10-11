Joseph Williams’ Morning Forecast | October 11, 2021

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Yesterday brought partly sunny skies and nice temperatures, as a low-pressure system at the start of the weekend moved out of WV and a high-pressure system dried us out. This afternoon, the high-pressure system in the northeast will continue bringing dry conditions to our area. As a result, expect mostly sunny skies throughout today, with a few upper-level clouds from the west. Winds will be light, with no chance of rain. Temperatures will be in the upper-70s, more like late-September than mid-October in terms of temperatures. Heading into tonight, skies will be mostly clear. We could see patchy fog in some areas, especially in the mountains, so keep that in mind if heading out tomorrow morning. Other than that, expect a calm night. Temperatures will dip into the mild mid-50s. Overall, expect a nice afternoon and evening. Tomorrow afternoon, a cold front from out west pushes in, bringing mostly cloudy skies and a few light showers to NCWV. We won’t see much rain, however (certainly less than 0.1 inches), and the showers leave during the late-evening hours. Winds will be light, and temperatures will be in the upper-70s, still warmer-than-average for this time of year. Overall, expect a gray, warm afternoon. After Tuesday, the rest of the week will be dry and warm, with partly sunny skies and highs in the summer-like upper-70s to low-80s. So go enjoy the nice weather over the next few days. Then on Friday, heading into the weekend, a powerful cold front from the west brings plenty of rain showers and cool temperatures to the area. So we’ll see soggy, fall-like conditions over the weekend. In short, barring Tuesday, expect summer-like temperatures and plenty of sunshine over the next few days.

Today: Skies will be partly to mostly sunny, so expect nice conditions this afternoon. We’ll mostly see upper-level clouds from the west. Winds will be light, and temperatures will be well above-average, in the upper-70s to low-80s. Overall, a nice day. High: 83.

Tonight: Skies will be partly to mostly clear, with light winds. We might see some patchy fog, especially in the mountains, but other than that, expect a nice night. Temperatures will be in the mild mid-to-upper-50s. Low: 57.

Tuesday: Skies will be partly to mostly sunny. Barring an isolated shower in the afternoon, we’ll stay dry. Winds will be light and coming from the southwest, and temperatures will be in the summer-like upper-70s to low-80s. High: 80.

Wednesday: Skies will be partly sunny, with light winds. No rain is expected. Temperatures will be in the upper-70s, still warmer-than-average. High: 79.

