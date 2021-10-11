Street named in honor of local ‘icon’ Doug Layfield

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A longtime supporter of Washington Irving and Robert C. Byrd High School athletics now has a street named after him.

The Harrison County Board of Education and RCB on Friday honored Doug ‘Dougie’ Layfield by naming the street from the school to the football field “Dougie Layfield Lane.”

Layfield’s friends say that the recognition is well-deserved.

Layfield rides his bike to practice every day to helps the team, and even flipped the coin before RCB’s game against Lincoln - a game the Eagles won.

“Dougie Layfield is an icon,” said Doug Hogue. “It’s a great honor for him, a man that’s overcome a lot of things in his life. The whole community is just proud of him.”

