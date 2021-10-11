Advertisement

Street named in honor of local ‘icon’ Doug Layfield

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 10:19 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A longtime supporter of Washington Irving and Robert C. Byrd High School athletics now has a street named after him.

The Harrison County Board of Education and RCB on Friday honored Doug ‘Dougie’ Layfield by naming the street from the school to the football field “Dougie Layfield Lane.”

Layfield’s friends say that the recognition is well-deserved.

Layfield rides his bike to practice every day to helps the team, and even flipped the coin before RCB’s game against Lincoln - a game the Eagles won.

“Dougie Layfield is an icon,” said Doug Hogue. “It’s a great honor for him, a man that’s overcome a lot of things in his life. The whole community is just proud of him.”

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A new roadway will make commute to Pittsburgh International Airport quicker.
New roadway will make commute to Pittsburgh International Airport quicker
WV Courts
2 arrested after children found alone in ‘deplorable’ conditions
West Virginia Fall map
West Virginia Department of Tourism releases fall foliage map
Generic house fire
Officials investigating fatal house fire
Woman beats breast cancer during pandemic
Breast Cancer Survivor shares her fight through the pandemic and encourages other women to ‘check yourself’

Latest News

Street named in honor of longtime local icon ‘Dougie’ Layfield
Street named in honor of longtime local icon ‘Dougie’ Layfield
Wisdom to Wealth - Sunday, Oct. 10
Wisdom to Wealth - Sunday, Oct. 10
The House of Delegates Redistricting Committee released six congressional map proposals on...
West Virginia lawmakers set to start redistricting session
Lewis County community members hosted a mental health discussion.
Trans-Allegheny Lunatic Asylum holds Mental Health Past, Present, & Future event